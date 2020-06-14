Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles slams Kemi Olunloyo

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles has taken to social media to slam journalist, blogger and activist, Kemi Olunloyo.

This was gathered in her recent Facebook post where the Nollywood actress accused Olunloyo of deriving pleasure from other people’s misfortune, following Kemi’s recent reports about Davido and Chioma, and Hushpuppi’s arrest.

In the recent Facebook post, Maryam did not hold back on the words she used in describing Olunloyo. According to the actress, Olunloyo derives pleasure from people’s downfall.

The Nollywood actress recounted how she got into a fight with her a while back but refused to engage her.

“I’ve had enough of Kemi Olunloyo. She keeps calling Igbos names; she keeps referring to Igbo mothers as prostitutes. It baffles me because she is a mother and such words are coming out of her mouth. You cannot say that about another woman. Last year she called me a prostitute, I let it go because I can’t be having a back and forth with her.

“Why is she always happy when someone is down? Why does she always celebrate someone’s downfall? The other day she was sharing a rumour about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu being dead. Who does that? It’s obvious the whole Davido/Chioma alleged break up excites her. It’s really sad. My husband is Yoruba; my big sister’s husband is Yoruba. I have a brother whose wife is Yoruba too. I love Yoruba people but Kemi! No way!! She wrote.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: