No zoning arrangement yet, APC speaks on National Convention

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed reports in the social media that it has arrived at a zoning formula for the offices in its National Working Committee NWC ahead of its planned National Convention.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena in a statement on Tuesday said zoning of party offices was never part of the agenda at Monday’s inaugural meeting of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

He said; “A purported zoning arrangement for the planned National Convention of the All Progressives Congress APC which has gone viral in the social media is fake.

“Party members, supporters, stakeholders and indeed the general public are advised to disregard the fake news.

“The inaugural meeting of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) which held at the APC National Secretariat on Monday did not discuss or issue the fake zoning arrangement for the planned National Convention”.

According to Nabena, if and when a zoning arrangement is made for the planned National Convention, it will be officially communicated and publicised.

He said the committee at its inaugural meeting unanimously adopted a six-point working document aimed at repositioning the party.

“Members also renewed their commitment to work as a family in the interest of the party and appealed to all leaders and members to give full cooperation to the Committee in the discharge of its duties/mandate.

“The meeting also approved the composition of the following Committees: Edo State Governorship National Campaign Council; Consultation/Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections”, he added.

Vanguard

