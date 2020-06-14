Breaking News
No punishment is too severe for rapists ― Pastor Adeboye

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, said no form of punishment that will be given to a rapist can be considered too severe.

Adeboye, who spoke during a live programme on DOVE TV, described rape as bad and unscriptural; adding that it could leave lifelong psychological damage on the victim and their relatives.

According to him, the pain arising from a rape experience cannot be compared to no other crime but murder.

Adeboye also said he and his prayer warriors will quit praying until the perpetrators of rape are accorded stiffer penalty.

He said: “Myself and prayer warriors will not rest in prayers until the perpetrators of this evil are brought to justice, not only in Nigeria but all over the world.

“Everyone who has ever committed rape, particularly in Nigeria and the world, the all-knowing God will fish them.

“As much as I hate death sentence, I think every form of punishment that will be given to a rapist cannot be considered too severe.

“Anyone, whoever thinks of raping someone again, the almighty God will stop them even before they do so and if they insist God will take them away.

“I am calling on every Christian all over the world to please join me in this prayer,” Adeboye said.

