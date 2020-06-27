No inquiries received for Jadon Sancho, says Dortmund’s Kehl

Kindly Share This Story:

Borussia Dortmund have received no inquiries about the availability of Jadon Sancho, according to Sebastian Kehl.

Former Manchester City forward Sancho has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League after another impressive season with Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund.

The England international will reportedly demand a fee in excess of €100million, a figure the coronavirus pandemic has made it seem unlikely any club will be willing, or able, to match.

Sancho has a contract at Signal Iduna Park until June 2022 and Kehl, the head of Dortmund’s licensed player division, is not expecting him to leave this year.

“It’s true Jadon has a long-term contract. It’s also true there are no specific inquiries about him at the moment and that no one knows how the transfer market will change due to the pandemic,” Kehl told Sportbuzzer.

“We expect Jadon to play at BVB next season and we would all be very happy about it given the quality he gives our team and the difference he makes.”

Sporting director Michael Zorc this week put an end to speculation over the future of head coach Lucien Favre after BVB failed to stop Bayern winning an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Kehl said: The public discussions around [Favre] were sometimes very unfair. Games will be lost and mistakes will happen in the future.

“I really like how he accepted things during the coronavirus period, how loud and committed he was from outside.

“If we want to have a chance of winning the title, everything has to come together in one season and Bayern have to weaken a lot.

“If Bayern and us have similar consistency, there is still a small difference. That’s why Champions League qualification is always the most important thing for us, because we want to remain among the top 15 teams in Europe.

“Of course, we want to continue to win titles, show a much better face in the DFB-Pokal and, with a bit of luck, also get to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.”

