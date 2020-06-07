‘No better way to earn a living than to craft a career or business out of something you love’

Kindly Share This Story:

Oludoyi Julius Juwon also known as Mr. Jay Autos is a career diplomat, an entrepreneur/businessman, an automobile enthusiast and basically a lover of all the fine and good things of life.

He is the brain behind the reputable Mr. Jay Autos Brand.

Asked what prompted his choice of business the highly revered Automobile boss says, ” I am a career diplomat and just like anyone who subjects himself to training in a particular field I had thought to chart a career path in the field but you know life does not always happen that way. I am naturally drawn to automobiles, not just the aesthetics but in its entirety; how they work and how they have evolved into such a masterpiece of automotive engineering.

“In all honesty there is no better way to earn a living than to craft a career or a business out of something you love or something that God has given you as a gift. I always say if you do what you enjoy or love the most, work never feels like work because I can go hours but still feel like I am engaged by a hobby.”

Mr. Jay Autos brand was fully established in the year 2017 and have so far sold and shipped over 500 cars within the United States and beyond.

Although Dallas, Texas U.S.A is home to Mr. Jay Autos business, the company boasts of reach not limited to United States alone but also within Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic and all parts of Africa and worldwide.

So, it is right to say “Whatever your choice of an automobile is, Mr. Jay Autos will show up for you.”

Being an African owned business outside the shores of Africa, Mr. Jay Autos says his challenges and benefits are intertwined.

“For me it is a two way thing. As pertains to all things in life we must encounter challenges irrespective of where we find ourselves but it is important to learn as much as we can from the challenges and move on. Secondly, taking our eyes away from challenges for a minute, having a business outside the shores of Africa gives the world the rare opportunity to capture the essence of Africa although away from Africa.

“Africa takes some elements of herself and shows this to the world and draws some valuable aspects of the world down home with her. That brings about a more integrated and beneficial business environment for all.”

He added: ” Despite being based in America we get clients from all over the world. They don’t have to travel all the way to the United States and thankfully they have a wide range of options to choose from. They can either visit our website www.mrjayautos.net/ or for an even more visual and personalised experience they can reach out to us on Instagram @m_jautos and it is taken up from there. As a close note I would advise all business owners and intending business owners to fully utilize social media.”

