NNU ends controversy, holds stakeholders meeting June 27

Kindly Share This Story:

The apex pan-Ndokwa socio-cultural organisation in Delta State, Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU) has scheduled leaders and stakeholders meeting for Saturday, June 27, 2020, with a view to resolving the stalemate plaguing the body.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Ndokwa umbrella body, Chief Henry Okechukwu.

According to the statement, the meeting is scheduled to hold at the Palace of the Eze-Emu of Emu Kingdom, HRM, Johnson Ekpechi Ullu, who is also the Chairman of the BOT of the NNU.

Also read:

Invitees to the meeting include BOT members, representatives of NNU affiliates and branches, political and business class with traditional rulers. Admission is limited to invitees due to COVID-19.

Chief Okechukwu said the gathering is for the purpose of driving the peace process for the organisation to be strong-footed as topical Ndokwa national issues will be deliberated upon, adding that the meeting is in sync with Article 12 and other relevant sections of the group’s constitution, which emphasize wide consultations before major decisions are taken.

The statement reads in part: “After due consultations with the Chairman, BOT of NNU, HRM Johnson Ekpechi Ullu, the Eze-Emu of Emu Kingdom, and members of the BOT, I am happy to inform you that in compliance with Article 12 and other relevant sections of the NNU Constitution, a meeting of the BOT and representatives of NNU branches, affiliates and other stakeholders of the NNU will hold on June 27, 2020.

“Please note that while many stakeholders will want to attend, we are mindful of COVID-19 social distancing policy which, of course, will be our guide as we admit attendants.

The political class will be represented by two politicians from Ndosumili and Ukwuani and attendance is strictly by invitation.”

Additionally, Chief Okechukwu noted it was time for all Ndokwa sons and daughters to close ranks for the growth and development of the human and material resources that abound in Ndokwa, saying, no nation develops under chaotic atmosphere.

Ndokwa nation comprises three local government areas, namely: Ukwuani, Ndokwa West, and Ndokwa East, and hosts the largest gas deposit in the West African sub-region.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: