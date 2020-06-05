Nneka Adams is healthy – Friend of Nollywood actress affirms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Ever wondered what has been happening to beautiful Nollywood actress Nneka Adams?

Well, gists from an unconfirmed source has it that she suffered a miscarriage sometimes last year but she is recovering well and ready to make more impact in the Nigerian movie industry.

With this in mind, Vanguard got across to a close friend of the Canadian based actress, who would love to remain anonymous, to find out what was happening to Nneka Adams.

“Well, she had a miscarriage last year but thank God she is doing fine at the moment, my friend is healthy” She affirmed.

On why much has not been heard of Nneka for a while now, this is what the friend said

” Actually, Nneka has been busy. She has actually been shooting movies. It may interest the public to know that she has two new movies that are currently being aired on Iroko TV; an epic movie titled ‘His Queen’ and a non epic movie titled ‘The Gentleman’. You can also watch these movies on her YouTube channel.” She informed.

Nneka Adams is a Nollywood actress and movie producer. She is known for her roles in movies such as Black Men, Devil in between, Last Flight to Abuja, amongst many other movies. She has a degree in Philosophy from the University of Lagos. She is from Delta State, Nigeria but currently based in Canada.

