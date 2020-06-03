NNC commends Buhari on response to COVID-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

A pressure group, the New Nigeria Collective, NNC, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NNC also lauded Federal Government’s granting bailouts to state government, and financial autonomy to states’ judiciary and legislature, reduction in fuel price, and sustenance of synergy among the three arms of government in the last 12 months.

It, however, picked holes in the lopsided appointments and decried recurring killings across the country, government’s constant borrowing and constant rivalry among some inter-governmental agencies.

ALSO READ:

These were part of the group’s assessment of Buhari’s administration in the last five years, which it dubbed “The good, bad and ugly.”

After a National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on the issue, NNC in a communiqué by its Chairman, Adeola Adewunmi and Secretary, Olutunbosun Osifowora, said: “The Buhari administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reduction in pump prices of petroleum products, bringing the country of recession and stabilising the economy are some of the key areas the Buhari administration has performed creditably well.”

Among others, the NNC described the developments in the agriculture sector as mind-blowing, noting also that the school feeding programme of the government is a plus that cannot be shoved aside.

However, the organisation challenged government to urgently address some low points in the administration such as constant borrowings, allegation of lack of transparency in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and insecurity challenges.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: