Nnamdi Kanu’s kinsmen protest alleged harassment by DSS, sale of community land

Protesters from Isiama Afaraukwu community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest in Umuahia.

The protesters, numbering over 200, comprising men, women and youths were protesting alleged incessant harassment of their people by the operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS.

Displaying placards with inscriptions such as; “DSS leave Isiama Afaraukwu alone”; “We say no to DSS intimidation”; “We say no to parallel government in Afaraukwu”; they barricaded the gate to the Government House, insisting that the Acting Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, must personally hear their grievances.

Other placards on display read;”Doris Uzumma Ogala is a stranger and must vacate our community” and “Eze Okwulehie must allow Afaraukwu to have peace.”

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, President General of the community, Chief Ikechukwu Ndubueze, decried incessant harassment and arrest of youths in the community by DSS tagging them members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hails from Afraukwu community while the kingship stool of the community is still vacant following the demise of their late monarch, Kanu’s father, who was buried in February.

The PG denied allegations that youths were IPOB members and urged the state government to protect them against incessant harassment by DSS.

Ndubueze further accused the DSS of backing a “parallel government” in the community led by one Eze Okwulehie to foment trouble in the area.

