Nnamdi Kanu only attacked fake pastors, not Christianity — IPOB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has said its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never condemned Christianity but only attacked those they called fake pastors and men of God in Nigeria who refused to boldly speak up against the incessant and state sponsored killings and slaughtering of Christians in Nigeria.

According to IPOB, “Kanu’s condemnation was for religious leaders who deliberately kept quiet while Christians are killed in Nigeria, saying that does not amount to condemnation of Christianity, disrespect to Islam or any other religious body.

“He only condemned the evil of extermination of a particular religious group through state sponsored terrorism.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his life, never condemned Christianity because he was raised in a Christian home by Christian parents and will never do such. He has respect for Christianity, Islam and other faith based religions around the world.

“”He is surrounded by Judeo-Christian faith practitioners of whom he is one. His parents died professing Judeo-Christian values. Only those fake pastors who believe solely in collecting tithes and offerings in churches without looking tangibly towards improving the lives of their fellow Christians in Nigeria are the ones behind this twisted narrative.

READ ALSO:

“May we also use this opportunity to appeal to all those who may have misunderstood our leader as disrespecting men of God or showing no regard for Christian doctrines to disabuse their minds and understand that he is only opposed to wolves in sheep clothing.

“Mazi Kanu, still has respect for honest men of God who have not compromised their divine mandate. Again, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not against any Biblical injunctions practiced by genuine Christians in reverence to God Almighty.

“For the umpteenth time, our Leader does not hate Christianity and will never attack the faith. What he is against is the twisting of some Christian doctrines by selfish and greedy pastors to fleece their brainwashed followers”, a statement by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful said.

The statement further said that “it is on record and confirmed by the Nigerian government that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been at the forefront of defending Christians in Nigeria more than any Christian group or pastors and men of God have ever done.

“IPOB spends a huge amount of money every month in highlighting the plight of persecuted Christians in Nigeria and beyond. Over 80% of the content of his message on Twitter is about persecuted Christians.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been filling that gap for the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, not having a single social media presence in this digital age even with all their resources.

‘‘Our leader is unwavering in his divine assignment to liberate Biafrans and also every suffering Nigerian, everybody must therefore, support his ongoing expository effort which is a mandate from God Almighty”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: