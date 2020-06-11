NMA Right Violation Case: Court fixes Oct 8 for hearing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Apo has okayed the joinder of the Registered Trustee of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, to a right violation suit that was brought before it by one of its members.

An Abuja based Urologist, Dr. Kenenna Obiatuegwu, had in his suit, alleged a violation of his rights to vote during a recent election the NMA held to select its national officers.

He approached the court to challenge the constitutionality of online voting procedure he said disenfranchised over 99.5% of medical practitioners in Nigeria from participating in the election of national officers of the association despite fulfilling all the financial obligations.

The Claimant, is among other things, praying the court to determine, “Whether Article 7(10) of the defendant’s constitution violates the provisions of Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the claimant’s right to vote.

As well as, “Whether Article 8 of the defendant’s Constitution violates the claimant’s right to seek justice as guaranteed under Section 46(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”.

The Claimant, through his lawyer, Ahuruonye Johnson, is equally demanding the sum of N10m as cost of the suit.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed October 8 to hear the matter, even as it okayed granted the Claimant/ Applicant the leave to join the Registered Trustee of the Nigerian Medical Association and National Executive Council of the NMA as parties to the suit.

It described the two bodies as necessary and desirable parties in the case.

