NMA playing suspicious politics with Covid-19 — Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

On recent claims by Rivers chapter of the NMA that 22 doctors and 60 other health workers in the state have tested positive among Covid-19 infections in Rivers, Governor Nyesom Wike has faulted the claims as misleading for reasons best known to the medical body.

He said, “As key stakeholders who are supposed to partner the State Government in fighting the pandemic, I am alarmed that NMA has become the people creating panic. I am more surprised that the Branch chairman who made the claim is not only a civil servant, but she heads an Isolation Center in the state.

“I’ve given everything required for the fight the pandemic, within available resources in Rivers. She is talking about the increase in health hazard allowances for medical workers. Does it mean they will not be infected with the increment? COVID-19 respects no one.

“We just lost a SAN, a very close friend. Nobody expected that to happen. The number she (Rivers NMA Chairman) gave is totally not correct. And she talked about increasing infections, but we all know that when you are doing more testing numbers are bound to increase.

“Everybody knows what we are suffering on sabotage of our borders. NMA did not say how the sabotage is thwarting our efforts. The NMA chairman has joined politics.

“There’s is more to it than meets the eye over her statements. I welcome her to the political arena. I hope she will be able to stand, carrying propaganda, stories that Re not correct.”

Vanguardnews

