NJC clears federal judge of misconduct

By Innocent Anaba

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has dismissed a petition by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

The council held that the anti-graft agency’s letter, accusing the judge of wrongfully granting an ex parte application, was without merit. It advised EFCC acting-Chairman to file an appeal if it was dissatisfied with the decision.

The NJC, chaired by is the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, is responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of Judicial Officers, among others.

The EFCC filed the petition on May 22, 2019, claiming that Justice Taiwo granted an ex parte order restraining it from performing its statutory functions.

But the Council, in its response made available to the EFCC yesterday, said it considered the commission’s claim and the judge’s response during an online meeting on April 22 and 23, 2020.

“After deliberation, the Council could not find any substance of infraction committed by the learned trial judge. Council also noted that all the steps taken by the learned trial judge in handling the cases were in accord with the laws and procedures legally available.

“Consequently, the Council dismissed the petition for lack of merit. You are, therefore, advised to appeal against the Ruling if you wish, please,” the NJC said in a letter by its secretary, Ahmed Saleh.

