NiMet predicts thundery, cloudy weather conditions Wednesday to Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery and cloudy weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja said there had been a little respite generally in rainfall activities across the country.

It said that such relief in rainfall had led to more accumulation of atmospheric moisture and increased insolation for thunderstorms occurrence during the forecast.

“For Wednesday, cloudy conditions are probable over the north, except southern Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Dutse, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna where there are chances of thunderstorms in the morning.

“ Later in the day, widespread thunderstorms are anticipated. Central cities are expected to be cloudy with exception of parts of Abuja, Jos, Lokoja, Nasarawa, and Mambilla Plateau which will likely experience thunderstorms in the morning hours.

“There are better prospects of thunderstorms during the day. Thunderstorms are likely over southern cities like Obudu, Akure, Benin, Osun, Ikom, Abakaliki, Umuahia and rains over the coastal belt in the morning hours, “it said.

The agency forecast indicated that thunderstorms were likely to be over the inland later in the day with rains probable over the coastal cities.

NiMet predicted cloudy conditions over the north on Thursday, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe, Taraba, Bauchi, Southern Borno, and Adamawa in the morning hours.

It envisaged thunderstorms likely to be over southern Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Bauchi, Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi Maiduguri, and Yobe as the day progresses.

“Over the central states, increased cloudiness is anticipated, however, thunderstorms are likely over parts of Niger, Kwara, and Abuja in the morning.

“Cloudy condition is expected later in the day with prospects of thunderstorms over Jos, Abuja, Nasarawa, Makurdi, and Lokoja. Thunderstorms are expected over inland cities, while morning rains are anticipated over Calabar, Eket, and Port Harcourt.

“There are chances of thunderstorms over the inland cities with high prospect of rains over most parts of the coastal belt in the afternoon and evening periods, “ it said.

According to the agency, cloudy conditions with spells of sunshine are probable over the north in the morning hours of Friday with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with few thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, and Makurdi in the morning hours but thunderstorms over the entire region later in the day.

It forecast increased cloudiness over the southern region with thunderstorms over Lagos and Ijebu Ode in the morning.

It further forecast a few thunderstorms over the inland and over most parts of the coastal cities in the afternoon and evening periods.

vanguard

