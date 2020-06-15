Nigeria’s Moses Simon signs four-year permanent deal with Nantes

Kindly Share This Story:

Nantes took up their option Monday to sign Nigeria international Moses Simon on a four-year deal who impressed while on loan at the French club this past season.

Simon, 24, scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 30 games for Nantes after joining the club on a year-long loan from Spanish side Levante last August.

“He’s quick and very strong technically. He’s also very good on the counter. He’s a horror for defences,” Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff said of Simon, who was voted player of the season by the club’s supporters.

Simon has 30 caps for Nigeria and was in the squad that finished third at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He missed the 2018 World Cup due to injury.

Nantes were 13th in the table when the French season was declared over in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

