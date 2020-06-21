Nigeria’s just organising competitions, not developing sports— Owoblow

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Felix Owolabi, popular as Owoblow in his football-playing days, has said Nigeria is not developing sports, but organising competitions, which is a defective process.

According to Owoblow, who spoke to Vanguard’s Jacob Ajom in an interview, the proper process is to develop sports first.

He also noted that to get people back to the stadium to watch domestic league matches, the players should be part of the national teams and that commentaries, as seen in the days of Sebastian Oforum, Ernest Okonkwo, Ishola Folorunsho, Tolu Fatoyinmbo, among others, must be brought back.

Owolabi said: “The way sports is run in Nigeria is defective. We are not developing sports in the country. What we do here is we organise competitions.

“We have to develop first, before competitions. Competitions should be the last thing. Competition should provide an avenue for one to test what the athletes have been learning.

“It is like examination; you don’t set examination when the pupils or students have not been taught anything.”

On getting fans to watch local league, Owoblow said: “In our days, between 2006 and 2010, the Nigerian league was rated the best in Africa, but immediately after our board, it became a different story.

“Some of the players late Keshi took to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations were products of our league. I want the same scenario to be captured from the local league.

“It is when players from the local league play for the national team that fans will have the courage to go and watch matches of the domestic league.

“Right now it is difficult to get fans to go and watch matches. They practically beg fans to go to the stadium to watch players that they do not know.

“Another area is live commentary. I want you to tell your colleagues, especially those in the electronic media, because commentary plays a major role in the developmentof sports, particularly football.

“It helps in attracting fans to the stadium. Commentary on radio makes fans want to go and see that player or those they have been hearing about.

“Let us see what we can do to bring back the old days of Sebastian Oforum, Ernest Okonkwo, Ishola Folorunsho, Tolu Fatoyinmbo, among others.

“It was magical, the manner Ernest Okonkwo, in particular, ran commentaries. He always found words to describe moves and a way of giving players acronyms that best described their style of play.

“Allosious Atuegbu, for instance, he called him the Blockbuster; the Mathematical Odegbami; Chukwu was Chairman, while Adokiye, who was a law student at the University of Lagos, was called Chief Justice and Okala was Man Mountain because of his height.”

Vanguard

