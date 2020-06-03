Nigeria’s gas reserves hit 203.16trn standard cubic feet

Kindly Share This Story:

As investors indicate interest in 57 marginal fields

By Udeme Akpan

Nigeria is set to prolong its longevity as a major gas-producing nation, following the recent increase of natural reserves from 201 trillion standard cubic feet, SCF to 203.16 trillion SCF, representing a marginal increase of 0.57 percent in one year.

The director/CEO, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Engr. Sarki Auwalu, who confirmed the development in online engagement with journalists in Lagos, yesterday, said: “Nigeria’s gas reserves have grown over the years. The nation’s proven gas reserves stood at 201 trillion SCF in January 2019, but in January 2020, we succeeded in increasing it to 203.16 trillion SCF.

“However, the nation’s oil reserves, which stood 37 billion barrels in January in 2019, dropped to 36.89 billion barrels, indicating a drop off during the period, mainly because of limited investment in exploration, due mainly as a result of low oil prices.”

Engr. Auwalu, said the ongoing bidding for the nation’s marginal fields, expected to be concluded in the next 10 weeks, would further increase its production capacity.

He said: “We feel that now is time to open up again. There is an appetite to invest in Nigeria, particularly in marginal fields, because the cost of development is small, so it is profitable.”

Engr. Auwalu, who said all the oil fields were free from any legal tussles, explained that those currently before the courts were removed the bidding list.

He said that some steps have been set out for bidders to follow, with fees payable at various points.

It was gathered that a registration fee of N500,000 ($1,290) is the first payment, an N2million ($5,200) application fee per field, an N3million ($7,800) bid processing fee per field, a data prying fee of N5,750,000 ($15,000) per field, a data leasing fee of N10millionm ($25,000) per field, competent persons report fee of N20million ($50,000) per field and a field-specific report of N10million ($25,000) per field would be paid.

The DPR further explained that last marginal bid rounds were undertaken in 2003, while the current bid rounds will be done electronically.

In a message obtained from its website, the DPR listed the processes to include, stated: “Registration and Pre-qualification, Data Prying, Data Leasing, Purchase of Fields Specific Report, Purchase of Competent Person’s Report (CPR), Technical and Financial Bid Submission, Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation, Announcement of Winners and Farm-Out Agreement Negotiation and Signing of agreement.”

The agency, which has the responsibility to regulate activities in the nation’s oil and gas industry, disclosed that there were adequate data to guide buyers, added: “The simplicity of the enterprise system allows the proper booking of data prying based on availability and after payment for same is confirmed. The platform enables you to gain access to the relevant data on the acreages that will be placed on offer by the DPR.

With a robust data leasing engine, bidders can also pay to lease data on the available fields. This will happen after bidders have paid for data leasing on this platform.”

Referring to Report, which guides investors, it stated: “The platform allows the bidders to purchase Field Specific Report for the fields on offer that have specific field reports. The purchase of these reports, where available, is mandatory for the applicants.”

