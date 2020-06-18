Breaking News
JUST IN: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 18,480 as country records 745 new cases

On 11:52 pm
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced Nigeria’s single highest one-day coronavirus cases in the country on Thursday with 745 cases reported in 24 hours.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 344 patients from isolation centers across the country with five new deaths reported.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria topped the number of confirmed cases with 280 new cases taking the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos alone to 7896.

Oyo-103, Ebonyi-72, FCT-60, Imo-46, Edo-34, Delta-33, Rivers-25, Kaduna-23, Ondo-16, Katsina-12, Kano-10, Bauchi-8, Borno-7, Kwara-5, Gombe-4, Sokoto-2, Enugu-2, Yobe-1, Osun-1, Nasarawa-1,

Till date, a total of 18,480 cases have been confirmed positive,  6,307 have been discharged while 475 deaths have been recorded.

