Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases reach 21,371, fatalities 533

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 452 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Tuesday.

The 452 cases announced by the Centre for Disease Control takes the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now put at 21371.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 229 patients from isolation centers across the country, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 7,338

While eight new deaths were reported, which brings number of fatalities from the virus to 533.

Lagos state, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria topped the number of confirmed cases with 209 new cases taking the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos alone to 9073.

Oyo state recorded 67 new cases, Delta reported 37 new cases while Ogun, Federal Capital Territory and Abia recorded 36, 22 and 20 new cases respectively.

Other states are Enugu-16, Bauchi-15, Kaduna-8, Ondo-8, Osun-7, Imo-3, Benue-3 and Borno-1.

NCDC reports that there are 21,371 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 7338 discharged and 533 deaths.

