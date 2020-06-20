JUST IN: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases near 20,000 as NCDC announces 661 new cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have reached 19,808 as the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 661 new cases on Saturday night.
The Center also announced that 19 deaths were recorded in the country in last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 506.
“On the 20th of June 2020, 661 new confirmed cases and 19 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.”
Till date, 19,808 cases have been confirmed, 6718 cases have been discharged and 506 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: ‘Alimosho, Apapa, Ikeja top list of 20 LGAs responsible for 60% cases in Nigeria’
The 661 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(230), Rivers(127), Delta(83), FCT(60), Oyo(51), Edo(31),Bayelsa(27), Kaduna(25), Plateau(13), Ondo(6), Nasarawa(3), Ekiti(2), Kano(2), Borno(1)
661 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-230
Rivers-127
Delta-83
FCT-60
Oyo-51
Edo-31
Bayelsa-27
Kaduna-25
Plateau-13
Ondo-6
Nasarawa-3
Ekiti-2
Kano-2
Borno-1
19,808 confirmed
6,718 discharged
506 deaths pic.twitter.com/PH87IGyn5R
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 20, 2020