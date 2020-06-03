Nigeria’s car-hailing services market deepens as Ekocab comes to town

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

A new car-hailing service, Ekocab, has been launched into the Nigerian market to address unfair charges for trips and provide additional jobs for Nigerians.

The company said the new Ekocab was designed to cater to the needs of a diverse group of people; to help both drivers add an additional source of income, also a more reliable commute for passengers to ensure they get value for their money.

Chief Marketing Officer of the company, Ponmile Alabi said: “Ekocab was incepted to provide customers with an enhanced and improved car ride experience. We aim to make adequate, reliable car-hailing services accessible to all. By doing this, we are set to simplify payment processes, reduce the costs of trips, and bring a community-based approach to the car-hailing service.”

Other goals of Ekocab are to create a positively intimate car riding experience by providing secure, transparent, and honest transactions.

According the company, the inceptors of the idea Segun Cole and Nathan Gideon during some research, gathered that Nigerians are tired of unfair charges for trips and not being able to hop on a ride as at when due to surge and not there being a limit to the drivers on the road.

Alabi also noted that the global pandemic, Covid-19 has affected the economy greatly as some people have seen salary cuts, job loss, and the likes.

He said: “Ekocab has taken the initiative to provide for such people, who might be willing, by providing a platform where drivers can earn a living.

“We have partnered with financial services companies as well as car dealers to ensure that our drivers have access to a car up to two million Naira once they join our platform as a driver and we have also partnered with the authorities that we help all our drivers with the necessary registration to ensure that they can drive freely and under the Lagos code of conduct,” Alabi added.

VANGUARD

