Nigerians in mourning mood as ace broadcaster Dan Foster dies

By Lawal Sherifat

Daniel Foster popularly known as Dan Foster was an American radio presenter who later in his career came to Nigeria and changed the style of radio presenting.

Foster worked with numerous American radio stations among which include Cathy Hughes Radio One, Mix 106.5, and Virgin Island-based WTBN before moving to Nigeria in 2000 where he quickly became popular.

In the year 2000, Dan Foster chose to settle in Lagos and changed the history of radio presenting in Nigeria.

He was a huge influence on Nigerian radio from the early 2000s. He obviously touched a number of lives and made Nigerians fall in love with listening to the radio.

He worked with Cool F.M before going on to Inspiration F.M. He also joined City F.M in 2014 and last worked with Classic F.M.

Nigerians greeted the news with sober and nostalgia of the man that gives radio listener a morning to look up to, here are some of the reactions to the news of his death

I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very very dark year. How can I overcome this unending melancholy. Rest in Peace, dear Friend. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) June 17, 2020

I do not think there will ever exist an OAP that had as much impact on radio as much as Dan Foster did when I was growing up. His voice caressed my ears & made me love radio. Dan Foster was the tipping point for Lagos radio. This one is a triple tragedy.pic.twitter.com/h6PLSEuBsg — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) June 17, 2020

The death of Dan Foster saddens me. He was an excellent friend of mine and a veteran radio host bar none. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/NhgWmQvbSW — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 17, 2020

When I moved to lagos in November 2003, Dan Foster was one of the reasons I didn’t run back home to delta state. I tuned into cool fm one morning and Dan made me love radio. Rip big dawg! I’m sad you left. But I’m happy your mark remains forever ! — bovi (@officialBovi) June 17, 2020

"Crazy Afro Kid" was d pet name Dan Foster bestowd on me.

He always embracd me in a bone crushin hug & never failed to remind me of my uniqueness. Frm Cool FM to Inspiration FM, City FM to Classic FM, none can ever fill hz shoes!

Dan Foster wz a GEM! Rest In Peace The Big Dawg — Denrele Edun (@DENRELE_EDUN) June 17, 2020

Dan Foster was an enigma. A voice so powerful that he revolutionised radio in Nigeria and I would say Africa as well. He was everyone's brother and friend. It will never be the same without him. Rest Well Bro 👊 #RIPDanFoster pic.twitter.com/k3QN8aC9au — Yinka Chukwuemeka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) June 17, 2020

Dan Foster, what a loss. 2020 is messing with real heroes — Ogunyinka Victor (@vogunyinka) June 17, 2020

No not Dan Foster😢😢😢. Listening to you those days on inspiration fm with Chazb and Wanawana was bliss. Rest in peace Sir. Heaven has gained a new angel.💔💔 pic.twitter.com/rcbh5g4W8B — IFEANYI (@BirdAppDoctor) June 17, 2020

vanguard

