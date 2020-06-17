Breaking News
Nigerians in mourning mood as ace broadcaster Dan Foster dies

On 6:26 pm
By Lawal Sherifat

Daniel Foster popularly known as Dan Foster was an American radio presenter who later in his career came to Nigeria and changed the style of radio presenting.

Foster worked with numerous American radio stations among which include Cathy Hughes Radio One, Mix 106.5, and Virgin Island-based WTBN before moving to Nigeria in 2000 where he quickly became popular.

In the year 2000, Dan Foster chose to settle in Lagos and changed the history of radio presenting in Nigeria.

He was a huge influence on Nigerian radio from the early 2000s. He obviously touched a number of lives and made Nigerians fall in love with listening to the radio.

He worked with Cool F.M before going on to Inspiration F.M. He also joined City F.M in 2014 and last worked with Classic F.M.

Nigerians greeted the news with sober and nostalgia of the man that gives radio listener a morning to look up to, here are some of the reactions to the news of his death

 

