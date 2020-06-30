Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawal Sherifat

A Nigerian Model has accused American singer, Beyonce of contributing to the misrepresentation of Africa.

This came after the announcement that the singer will be releasing a movie titled “Black is King” which depicts the African culture.

@Dimssoo accused Beyonce of tapping into the wealth of African culture for her arts but excluding African countries from her tour.

The model wrote: “Beyonce includes African culture in her music but never adding Africa to her tours. Same Beyonce making a whole movie based on Africa and its culture that’s not available in Africa.”

While sharing the teaser, Beyonce wrote: “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching, and editing day and night for the past year.”

She added that: “I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.”

Dimssoo took to Instagram and made her view known on the movie.

She said: “Pls stop pushing this old narrative bc later it’s the same black Americans, in an attempt to insult us that’ll be asking if we have Wifi and whether we live in huts and how we can afford iPhones.

“Beyonce including African culture in her music but never adding Africa to her tours. Same Beyonce making a whole movie based off Africa and its culture that’s not available in Africa

I want to add that I’m not saying she has to come to Nigeria or whatnot. I’m saying she’s contributing to the problematic ideologies of how ‘Africa’ is viewed to line her own pockets. And Africa isn’t even a country.

She’s mostly taking from Yoruba culture so if you’re gonna speak on something, come correct. Africa is not some prop, you can’t come and pull from our culture from when it’s convenient. That’s appropriation. And not every time ‘we were kings’ pls some of us were palm wine tappers.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: