Nigerian Economy: Learning from past mistakes fot future gains

The Nigerian economy is now the largest in Africa. It is bigger than the size of 31 of its counterparts on the continent, combined.

However, there is no question, the Nigerian economy was healthier at the start of the last decade than it was as of the close of the decade. These are the facts. The value of its local currency against the US dollar depreciated more than fourfold.

In response to this, the inflation rate soared from the single digits to the double-digits. After peaking in 2014, the net inflows of foreign direct investments slashed by 76 percent (declined from 8.43 billion in 2011 to roughly 2 billion dollars in 2018, the lowest in 13 years.) And, in tandem, the average living standards – measured in terms of GDP per capita – declined by 7 per cent, with the unemployment rate hitting its highest level in almost 50 years: 23.1% as of 2019, equivalent to roughly 21 million people losing their means of livelihoods.

On top of this, the IMF and the World Bank have predicted a grimmer economic prospect in the early years of this new decade. The IMF projected an average per capita growth rate of about zero in 2019–24.

What happened? Why and how did the Nigerian economy go off the rails after experiencing two growth miracles since its independence in 1960? And, will the economy be on the path to rebound as the new decade takes off?

Before addressing these questions, let’s have a quick glance at the two previous growth miracles and what might have contributed to them.

In the first miracle, the economy grew roughly 14 percent per year between 1969 and 1980. This period coincided with the end of a three-year civil war in the country and boom in world oil price. Second, between 2000 and 2007, the economy grew an average of 8 percent a year following the end of military juntas/transition to democratically elected governments. This was a period when Nigeria’s fiscal position was strengthened.

In these years, Nigeria saw its external reserves rising steadily from barely anything in 1999 to about $51 billion as of 2007 and its debt – worth $18 billion and an overall debt stock of $30 billion – was forgiven by the Paris Club. Also, there were aggressive banking sector reforms that boosted the flow of investment capital to private sector businesses.

In the wake of these developments were recorded welfare gains: roughly 13 million Nigerians have lifted out poverty as the level of inequality in the country fell. The life expectancy at birth rose by more than five years after remaining flat for more than a decade.

Now back to the questions

I argue that three main forces shaped the 2010-2019 economy of Nigeria, and that given the efforts of the current administration and state of the world oil market , two major forces may shape the 2020-2030 economy.

In the recent decade, Nigeria has had two heads of state from the two the major political parties in the country. Each was in power in power for half a decade, but the way they dealt with the country’s economic challenge was different.

The Nigerian economy from 2010: why and how it went off the rails

To get a good reading on a country’s economic health and how its performance in the last decade has evolved, start by ploughing through the growth numbers. Between 2010 and 2014, the GDP per capita of Nigeria grew an average of 3.6 per cent per year but later slipped into the steepest downturn: it was shrinking by an average of 1.6 per cent every year between 2015 and 2018. The decade’s average was about 0.5 per cent.

This implies that the economic progress recorded throughout the first half of the decade was almost eroded by the events of the second half of the decade. This was believed to be fuelled by three forces.

First, the mid-2014 collapse in world oil price. With over 70 percent of its revenue from crude oil, the finances of the country have always be susceptible to the vagaries of world oil price, paving way for declining external reserves (as foreign investors pull back), depreciation of the local currency, and rising inflation rate (attributed to rising import prices due to local currency depreciation.)

And in the wake of these retrogradations, the fault lines in the new government’s policy response to the world oil market crisis have gaped wider than ever. In its effort to defend the local currency and clamp down on the forex black market, the central bank rationed the supply of dollars, restricting access to many importers.

This policy move did not pay off in that the value of the currency further depreciated. As a result, factories that could not have access to the dollar to buy foreign raw materials and other capital goods were shutting down and shaving tens of thousands of workers. By mid-2016, the economy slipped into a recession.

This prompted a different approach to managing the exchange. This time around, after it failed to lean against the wind of popular opinion, the Central Bank freed the local currency, allowing it to float

