Nigeria to partner Israel on methanol fuel production

Nigeria and Israel are to sign bilateral agreement on methanol fuel production technology for mutual benefits to both countries.

Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Shimon Shoshan, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, on Monday in Abuja.

Shoshan said Israel would be willing to share its know- how and expertise on methanol fuel technology with Nigeria. According to the Israeli envoy, the technology is a better alternative to petroleum, as it is cheaper, faster and pollution- free. READ ALSO:Autonomy for State Legislatures, Judiciary: Buhari, Govs meet in Aso Rock Shoshan said Israel was amenable to learning from Nigeria’s indigenous technology as well as its progress in oil and gas technology.

Speaking during the visit, Onu said Nigeria was determined to explore and develop the Methanol chemical fuel technology as a key to the economic diversification of the country.

The minister said that for Nigeria to become the manufacturing hub of Africa, it must utilise all its natural resources to add value and create wealth and employment for its teeming youths.

While describing Methanol as a “Wonder Chemical”, Onu said its application would impact positively the power, energy and manufacturing sectors.

He said that with its introduction, Nigeria would soon become the manufacturing hub of Africa.

Onu noted that Nigeria would appreciate the inputs of Israel, to ensure the smooth take-off of the methanol policy.

