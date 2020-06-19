Breaking News
Nigeria records 667 new COVID-19 cases

On 11:32 pm
The total COVID-19 cases in Nigeria crossed the 19,000 mark with 667 new cases. The total case is now 19, 147.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced that the total number of mortality is 487 with about 6,581 recovered cases as at Friday night.

Lagos-281, Abia-48, Oyo-45, FCT-38, Ogun-37, Enugu-31, Ondo-23, Plateau-21, Edo-19, Delta-18, Rivers-18, Bayelsa-17, Akwa Ibom-17, Kaduna-14, Kano-12, Bauchi-9, Gombe-4, Osun-3, Benue-3, Nasarawa-3, Kwara-3, Ekiti-2, Borno-1.

 

