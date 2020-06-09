Nigeria records 663 new cases of COVID-19 as total jumps to 13,464

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced the confirmation of 663 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,464.

The 663 new cases are the highest daily figure Nigeria has ever recorded since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

NCDC made the announcement through its Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

Also, four deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 365.

“On the 9th of June 2020, 663 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.”

Till date, Nigeria has conducted 79,948 tests, of which 13,464 cases have been confirmed positive, 8,889 are still active, 4206 cases have been discharged and 365 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 663 new cases are reported from 26 states- Lagos (170), Ogun (108), Bauchi (69), Ebonyi (49), Edo (33), Rivers (30), FCT (26), Jigawa (26), Delta (20), Anambra (17), Gombe (16), Kano (16), Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kebbi (6), Kaduna (6), Ondo (4), Niger (2), Katsina (2), Osun (1), Ekiti (1), Kwara (1), Nasarawa (1)

Find below a sheet showing the breakdown of cases by state:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: