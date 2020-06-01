BREAKING: Nigeria records 416 new cases of COVID-19 as FG directs restrictive opening of worship centres 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday 1st of June 2020, announced that 416 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.

This is the second-highest daily figure recorded by the centre after it announced 553 confirmed cases on Saturday 30th May 2020, since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 10578 cases have been confirmed, 3122 cases have been discharged and 299 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 416 new cases are reported from 20 states – Lagos (192), Edo (41), Rivers (33), Kaduna (30), Kwara (23), Nasarawa (18), Borno (17), FCT (14), Oyo (10), Katsina (7), Abia (5), Delta (5), Adamawa (4), Kano (4), Imo (3), Ondo (3), Benue(2), Bauchi(2), Ogun (2), Niger (1)

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has directed the “restrictive opening” of worship centres but with a caveat that relevant containment protocols against the Covid-19 be respected in line with the agreement reached between the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19 and the state goverments.

The PTF which disclosed this on Monday during its daily briefing also announced the second phase of its eased lockdown which would be in place for four weeks.

The initial six-week eased lockdown would end by midnight of Monday, but the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19 said the pandemic is still very potent as Nigeria has not reached the peak of infection.

The new phase of the lockdown also places a ban on interstate movement, gatherings with more than 20 people among others.

While it said the states can relax the restrictions placed on religious houses, the PTF, however, reviewed the 8pm to 6pm curfew imposed on the country to now take place between 10pm and 4am.

It said since the transmission has gotten to the community level, and that it is expected that states and local governments now drive the process in their areas of responsibility.

The PTF also announced the full opening of banks and the financial services sector but stated that schools remained closed until medical experts give the nod for reopening.

It added that the aviation industry is taken steps to see how domestic flights can commence as from June 21.