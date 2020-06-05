Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria records 328 new cases of COVID-19, total now 11,844

On 11:51 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria records 328 new cases of COVID-19, total now 11,844

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday said Nigeria recorded  328 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infection in the country to 11,844.

Confirming the new cases on its verified Twitter handle, NCDC said Lagos recorded 121 new cases, FCT-70 Bauchi-25 Rivers-18 Oyo-16 Kaduna-15 Gombe-14 Edo-13 Ogun-13 Jigawa-8 Enugu-6 Kano-5 Osun-2 Ondo-2.

Till date, Nigeria has discharged 3696  and 333 deaths have been recorded.

Since 31 December 2019 and as of 5 June 2020, 6 603 329 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 391 732 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 169 823 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (40 792), Egypt (29 767), Nigeria (11 844), Algeria (9 831) and Ghana (8 885).

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ogun may reopen religious centres on June 19

Asia: 1 244 915 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are India (226 770), Turkey (167 410), Iran (164 270), Saudi Arabia (93 157) and Pakistan (89 249).

America: 3 161 754 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 872 660), Brazil (614 941), Peru (183 198), Chile (118 292) and Mexico (105 680).

Europe: 2 017 436 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (441 108), United Kingdom (281 661), Spain (240 660), Italy (234 013) and Germany (183 271).

Oceania: 8 705 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 240), New Zealand (1 154), Guam (179), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (26).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 4 743 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (1 126), South Africa (848), Algeria (681), Nigeria (333) and Sudan (314).

Asia: 32 835 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (8 071), India (6 348), China (4 638), Turkey (4 630) and Pakistan (1 838).

America: 176 188 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (108 211), Brazil (34 021), Mexico (12 545), Canada (7 637) and Peru (5 031).

Europe: 177 828 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (39 904), Italy (33 689), France (29 065), Spain (27 940) and Belgium (9 548).

Oceania: 131 deaths; the 4 countries reporting deaths are Australia (102), New Zealand (22), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!