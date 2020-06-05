Nigeria records 328 new cases of COVID-19, total now 11,844

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday said Nigeria recorded 328 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infection in the country to 11,844.

Confirming the new cases on its verified Twitter handle, NCDC said Lagos recorded 121 new cases, FCT-70 Bauchi-25 Rivers-18 Oyo-16 Kaduna-15 Gombe-14 Edo-13 Ogun-13 Jigawa-8 Enugu-6 Kano-5 Osun-2 Ondo-2.

Till date, Nigeria has discharged 3696 and 333 deaths have been recorded.

Since 31 December 2019 and as of 5 June 2020, 6 603 329 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 391 732 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 169 823 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (40 792), Egypt (29 767), Nigeria (11 844), Algeria (9 831) and Ghana (8 885).

Asia: 1 244 915 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are India (226 770), Turkey (167 410), Iran (164 270), Saudi Arabia (93 157) and Pakistan (89 249).

America: 3 161 754 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 872 660), Brazil (614 941), Peru (183 198), Chile (118 292) and Mexico (105 680).

Europe: 2 017 436 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (441 108), United Kingdom (281 661), Spain (240 660), Italy (234 013) and Germany (183 271).

Oceania: 8 705 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 240), New Zealand (1 154), Guam (179), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (26).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 4 743 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (1 126), South Africa (848), Algeria (681), Nigeria (333) and Sudan (314).

Asia: 32 835 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (8 071), India (6 348), China (4 638), Turkey (4 630) and Pakistan (1 838).

America: 176 188 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (108 211), Brazil (34 021), Mexico (12 545), Canada (7 637) and Peru (5 031).

Europe: 177 828 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (39 904), Italy (33 689), France (29 065), Spain (27 940) and Belgium (9 548).

Oceania: 131 deaths; the 4 countries reporting deaths are Australia (102), New Zealand (22), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: