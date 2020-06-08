Nigeria records 315 new cases of COVID-19, total now 12,801

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced 315 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 12,801.

Lagos State recorded the highest daily figure on Monday with 128 infections, However, Lagos still remains the epicentre for the disease

Seven deaths were recorded from the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 361.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours. Announcing the confirmed cases on its tweet on Monday night, NCDC said the 315 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(128), FCT(34), Rivers(32), Edo(28), Oyo(22), Kaduna(20), Gombe(13), Ogun(8), Plateau(5), Delta(7), Kwara(7), Kano(5), Bauchi(4), Katsina(2)

Till date, 12,801 cases have been confirmed, 8,400 cases are still active, 4040 cases have been discharged and 361 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

Meanwhile, the NCDC has advised people that have other health conditions like diabetes, cancer and hypertension as well as those with weak immune systems to take necessary precautionary measures such as wearing masks in public and maintaining social distancing as they are at a higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19.

A breakdown of the 12,801 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 5,895 cases, followed by Kano – 1,004, FCT – 986, Edo – 429, Katsina – 397 Oyo – 387, Borno – 356, Ogun – 363, Kaduna – 363, Rivers – 364, Bauchi – 295, Jigawa – 283, Gombe – 230, Delta – 155, Kwara – 142, Sokoto – 129, Plateau – 120, Nasarawa – 112, Ebonyi – 103, Abia – 83, Zamfara – 76, Imo – 68 Yobe – 52, Osun 49, Akwa Ibom – 45, Adamawa – 42, Niger – 44, Ondo – 42, Kebbi – 35, Enugu – 30, Bayelsa – 30, Anambra – 29, Ekiti – 29, Taraba – 18, Benue – 13, and Kogi – 3.

Vanguard News Nigeria

