By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – MANAGING Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has said the Nigeria police is too thinly spread to effectively secure all the states in the federation.

The DESOPADEC boss in a statement yesterday while commending the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on the establishment of Operation Delta Hawk security, explained that crime is local hence the solution to crime is logical and local as well.

He said: “Security or lack of it is the major plank on which the development of any society is built and over the years, our society and country has been on a steady descent towards anarchy due to rising insecurity.

“For too long, our people have been hounded, harassed and killed by criminal elements, both home grown and immigrants, without adequate succour from the Police and other federally controlled security agencies. For a state that is in a hurry and with a concerted programme to develop, the high level of insecurity has become the most important cog in the wheel of progress.

“Operation Delta Hawk is a project whose time has come. The gradual overrunning of our communities by criminal elements just has to be halted and reversed. Crime is local and the solution is logical and local.

“The federal police is too thinly spread, too thinly manned and too detached to effectively secure all the states and only Operation Delta Hawk as an outfit has the capacity to tackle the security challenges in our communities.

“I urge the Delta State House of Assembly, all persons charged with the task to midwife Operation Delta Hawk and all stakeholders to work assiduously towards rolling out the outfit.”

