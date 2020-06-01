Nigeria-Denmark Citizen docked over alleged hard drugs production

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- A 41-year-old Nigeria-Denmark citizen, Oluseyi Oladapo, was yesterday arraigned before a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, over alleged unlawful dealings in hard drugs.

Oladapo also is known as Dayo, was arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful cultivation, dealing in hard drugs, and unlawful possession of the said banned substance.

The NDLEA prosecutor, Augustine Nwogu told the court that the defendant was arrested on May 18, 2020, at 7, Imam Augusto Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the defendant was found in possession of 1.127 kilograms of Cannabis cream; 83 grams of Hashish Oil: 123mg THC-70mg CBD and 21kg of Cannabis-infused Ethanol.

Nwogu told the court that the defendant unlawfully engaged in the hypotonic growing of 80 grams of fresh Cannabis sativa plants and 25 grams of dried Cannabis sativa plants, a drug similar to Cocaine, Heroin, and LSD, etc.

NDLEA, also alleged Oladapo, unlawfully engaged in the acquisition of equipment meant for a Clandestine Laboratory which he established in his building for the production and or manufacturing and extraction of the said hard drugs.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is contrary to the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961 and its Protocols and the Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances 1989, (as contained in the Second Schedule of the NDLEA ACT, 2004).

It is also contrary to the provisions of Section 20(1) (3), 11(3) 19 and 20(1)(e) and punishable under Sections 20(2)(a) 11(3), of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the prosecutor, urged the court to remand him in their custody, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also asked for accelerated hearing of the charge against him.

However, the defendant’s lawyer, Oluwaseun Coker, urged the court to consider the COVID-19 pandemic and admit his client to bail.

He also pleaded with the court, given the pandemic, to release the defendant to him and undertook to always ensure that he was present in court to face his trial.

But Nwogu objected to the

defence counsel’s submission and told the court that the defendant is a Nigerian and Dane and that there is the likelihood of him jumping bail if granted.

Nwogu urged the court to refuse the bail application and order accelerated hearing of the charge.

After listening to the submissions of both counsel, Justice Oweibo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum.

The judge also ordered that the surety must be a taxpayer with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

He ordered the defendant to deposit both his Nigeria and Denmark’s passports with the Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR).

Justice Oweibo ordered that the defendant should be remanded in the custody of NDLEA pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

He adjourned the matter till November 5, for trial.

Kindly Share This Story: