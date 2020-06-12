Breaking News
Nigeria confirms 627 new COVID-19 cases, as total number crosses 15,000

New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Nigeria as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced an additional 627 new COVID-19 cases.

Total case now 15, 181, with 4,891 discharged cases and 399 deaths.

Lagos still remains the epicentre of the disease with 229 new cases recorded.

 

