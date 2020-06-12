Nigeria confirms 627 new COVID-19 cases, as total number crosses 15,000

Kindly Share This Story:

New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Nigeria as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced an additional 627 new COVID-19 cases.

Total case now 15, 181, with 4,891 discharged cases and 399 deaths.

Lagos still remains the epicentre of the disease with 229 new cases recorded.

627 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria Lagos-229

FCT-65

Abia-54

Borno-42

Oyo-35

Rivers-28

Edo-28

Gombe-27

Ogun-21

Plateau-18

Delta-18

Bauchi-10

Kaduna-10

Benue-9

Ondo-8

Kwara-6

Nasarawa-4

Enugu-4

Sokoto-3

Niger-3

Kebbi-3

Yobe-1

Kano-1 Total:

15181 confirmed

4891 discharged

399 deaths pic.twitter.com/aiShUyjiJA — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 12, 2020

