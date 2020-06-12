Nigeria confirms 627 new COVID-19 cases, as total number crosses 15,000

New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Nigeria as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced an additional 627 new COVID-19 cases.
Total case now 15, 181, with 4,891 discharged cases and 399 deaths.
Lagos still remains the epicentre of the disease with 229 new cases recorded.
627 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Lagos-229
FCT-65
Abia-54
Borno-42
Oyo-35
Rivers-28
Edo-28
Gombe-27
Ogun-21
Plateau-18
Delta-18
Bauchi-10
Kaduna-10
Benue-9
Ondo-8
Kwara-6
Nasarawa-4
Enugu-4
Sokoto-3
Niger-3
Kebbi-3
Yobe-1
Kano-1
Total:
15181 confirmed
4891 discharged
399 deaths pic.twitter.com/aiShUyjiJA
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 12, 2020