Niger Assembly advocates death penalty for rapists, other sexual offenders

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Niger State House of Assembly has advocated death penalty for rapists and other sexual offenders especially where the person raped dies.

At Plenary, Honourable Binta Mamman Representing Gurara Constituency raised a motion on the matter pointing out that rape has assumed an alarming dimension across the country especially in the past few months which she said should be tackled with renewed vigour by government and other relevant bodies.

She recalled the case of late Uwa, a university student that was raped and killed in a Church in Edo state and another case in Niger state where two girls were continually raped by their father for 10 years with a threat to kill them in case they resisted.

She also mentioned the recent case of the 85-year-old woman who was raped inside her room by a teenager in Niger state adding that there other cases in question.

She described rape as unacceptable pointing out that the menace is underreported because of the failure of victims not reporting the cases to avoid being stigmatised.

“That is why measures must be taken to stop it by setting up courts to trail rape and other sexual assault cases. I urge you, my colleagues to help address this challenge,” Mamman stated.

Most members spoke vehemently against rape and supported the motion and therefore called for stiffer penalties for offenders.

Another member, Ahmed Bello representing Gurara constituency called on the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello to act swiftly on the matter and support the relevant bodies towards getting rid of the menace in the state.

He moved for the invitation of the state Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Justice to address members in order to jointly fight the issue.

Reading the resolution of the House, the Speaker, Barrister Abdullahi Bawa Wuse directed the Assembly Committee on Justice to liaise with Ministries of Women Affairs, Justice and other stakeholders to look into relevant laws, set up a Committee to liaise with relevant sections of the law dealing with rape and other sexual cases.

The Speaker called on the state Chief Justice to designate some Courts to try rape cases to ensure speedy trial of offenders.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

