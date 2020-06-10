NHRC, Ministry partner on establishment of Disability Commission

Kindly Share This Story:



By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has expressed its readiness to partner with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in the establishment of a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu who stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq said although the establishment of the Disability Commission is within the remit of the ministry, the NHRC would be happy to support her especially on issues of rights of persons with disabilities.

According to the human rights chief, mainstreaming human rights into governance yields better results.

“We believe that if human rights are mainstreamed in all government operations, it will be more successful, there will be fewer criticisms, there will be no stigmatization, it will be more inclusive and people will be more patriotic and Nigeria will be better off”, said Ojukwu.

He commended the minister for her efforts in providing humanitarian assistance and palliatives during crisis situations, noting that the issue of humanitarian intervention is always an emergency situation that requires good planning. “A well-planned intervention will solve a lot of humanitarian challenges in the country and we suggest a shift from humanitarian emergency to sustainable development”, he said.

In her remarks, the minister described the NHRC as a pillar of exemplary leadership in enforcing human rights and respect for the rule of law in the country.

She assured the willingness of her Ministry to collaborate with the Commission in carrying out its statutory mandate which includes the formulation and implementation of fair and focused social inclusion and protection programmes in Nigeria.

On the issue of the establishment of the Disability Commission, the Hon Minister again expressed her readiness to work with the NHRC on the establishment of the Disability Commission.

While commending the government on the passage of the Disability Act 2019, Hajia Farouq added that her ministry is seriously concerned with the issue of people with disabilities and would do all in its powers to give them the best that they deserve.

