Covid-19: NGO urges wealthy public to help the needy 

A nongovernmental organisation, The African Heritage Charity Foundation has embarked on charity drive to see to the needs of the less privileged and vulnerable children in the society.

The foundation, set up since 2017, by Lady Chinor Emeka has the backing of some influential personalities that include Hajia Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar as the President, Board of Trustees; Mrs Adaku Odom wife of the former Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) Minister of State and Mr. Chris Oputa, Chairman Studio 24.

Others are Mr. Linus Okorie, President Gotini Leadership Centre; Nigerian Service Chiefs; Ambassadors of some African Countries; Mr. Somto Mbelu, Author Uncommon Pathway to Greatness among others.

In a brief chat with the media on the activities of the foundation and its future plans, Lady Chinor Emeka, founder, in her clarion call to all humanitarian minded individuals and institutions to charitably mobilize resources to mitigate the suffering of the down-trodden particularly, the less privileged children.

According to her, the foundation’s major focus had been the vulnerable children in the society. And drawing a quote from the scripture, she said; “Children are a Heritage of the Lord and the Fruit of the Womb is His Reward. …as Arrows are, in the hands of the warriors, so are children of the youth. Happy is the man who has his quiver full of them. He will never be defeated when he meets his enemies in the place of judgement (Psalm 127:3-5),” She quoted.

Speaking further, she added: “We should never get tired of doing little things for others. Sometimes these little things we do occupy the biggest parts of their minds. We believe children are the greatest gift from God. It therefore becomes our civic, social and cultural responsibilities to provide them with such basic necessities such as education and good morals, in a healthy environment to facilitate the maximum development of their potentials, which is the optimal goal of the foundation.

