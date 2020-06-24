NFF, LMC, club owners decide on NPFL’s fate today

Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokhan

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said that a decision on ending or restarting the Nigeria Professional Premier League (NPFL). would be taken by today or tomorrow.

Speaking after 17 club owners of the NPFL voted unanimously for the 2019-2020 season to be ended, Secretary-General of the NFF, Mohamed Sanusi, said the apex-football ruling body was not averse to bringing to a halt the NPFL season but noted that any such decision has to be taken after exhaustive consultation with all the relevant stakeholders.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, which was monitored by Sports Vanguard, Sanusi, said the NFF was not trying to undermine the position that the club owners have taken.

Sanusi said, “We are going to make wide consultation with the LMC, club owners, and other stakeholders before taking a final decision on the league.

“The club owners are major stakeholders and their position is important but we want to know the position of the League Management Company, being the ones running the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“The Nigeria Football Federation is going to hold discussions with all the parties involved before we take a final position on the fate of the league season.

“We can assure Nigerians of the most appropriate and logical position for the good of Nigerian football “, added the NFF Scribe.

Sports Vanguard recalls that 17 club owners of the 20 in the NPFL, had voted for the 2019/2020 league season to be brought to an end, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clubs agreed that continental tickets should be determined as the table stands on points per game basis.

Plateau United top the table while last season’s champions, Enyimba, have about five outstanding games to play.

