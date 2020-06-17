News Analysis: Is APC in middle of Constitutional crisis?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC might have been hit by a constitutional crisis following the affirmation on Tuesday of the suspension of its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Appeal Court.

Section 14(2) of the APC Constitution (2014 as amended) stipulates the duties of a Deputy National Chairman of the party among which is to assist the National Chairman in the discharge of his duties.

In Section 14(2)(iii), the constitution states that “the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone” (emphasis mine).

The APC has two Deputy National Chairmen, one for the North and the other for the South.

While Sen. Lawal Shaibu holds sway for the North, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi is in charge of the South.

By implication, Ajimobi is supposed to now act as the National Chairman of the party, being from the same zone with Oshiomhole, but with reports that he is currently hospitalised, who then acts in his stead? Can the acting National Secretary also assume the role of an acting National Chairman when by hierarchy, the Deputy National Chairman, North, is ahead of him? Can he preside over a meeting with the Deputy National Chairman, North, in attendance? Or, can the Deputy National Chairman, North, act as National Chairman when he is not from the same zone with the suspended National Chairman?

Perhaps, like always, the APC will once again sort itself as it did with the merger in 2013, seeing as nature abhors vacuum.

Vanguard Nigeria News

