New IT Policies ‘ll reduce shocks from COVID19 — NITDA DG 

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has averred that the newIT policies of the Federal government will aid the country overcome the impact of COVID19.

He added that the initiatives will also reposition the ICT sector to play a critical role in the diversification of the nation’s economy.

Kashifu stated he took the position when he played host to the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Major General, Jamilu Sarharm, and the management team of the Academy who were at the Agency to seek collaboration and support.

For him, Nigeria is lucky to have started putting out measures aimed at promoting Digital Economy.

Recalling the redesignation of the Ministry of Communications to Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, thecZnITDA boss said the unveiling of Digital Economy Strategies and Planning and the Digital Nigeria project which focuses on digital capacity building and digital literacy would go a long way in reshaping our Economy in the post-pandemic era.

“These initiatives have helped because they are emerging globally and in Nigeria, what we have learned from the pandemic or the crisis just made them profound and we are all embracing digital technologies.”

He further stated that “a lot of things are going to change. We are not going to go back to normal life. In terms of businesses, some will close down and new opportunities will come. So we don’t want to be left behind. We want to be part of the people shaping the new normal we are currently facing.”

While admonishing that people should explore the opportunities the crisis has provided to accelerate the trend that will shape the digital economy, he reiterated the need for people to acquire requisite skills needed for the digital economy.

“When we talk about the digital economy, we are talking about the knowledge economy which human capital is a key enabler because knowledge is what influences the digital economy.”

Citing the example of how 25 people became the richest people in the world made $255billion within two months of the global lockdown, the DG affirmed that that is the power of knowledge.

He said NITDA gives good attention to capacity building and collaborates with universities to produce the right skills needed for the digital world.

He added the MIT REAP project of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy identified five key stakeholders that the University is part of. He said the idea is for the corporate to work with the University to produce the right skills needed for the digital economy.

Earlier, Major General Sarharm has informed that the management that the Academy has resolved to approach NITDA for assistance in terms of e-learning and capacity building.

Sarharm said that the management thought there is a need to pay a courtesy visit to the NITDA and seek collaboration in various areas notably in the area of ICT intervention for the Academy.

He said, “the NDA has over 2000 cadets and things are changing and affecting modes of learning especially during the lockdown adding that the whole world is now driven by ICT, we want to engage in online training for our cadets.”

He said “we can’t wait any longer than to come around here basically to seek collaboration and more importantly seek for assistance and expertise.

In granting the prayers of the Academy, the DG assured that special consideration would be given to the requests.

“I have looked at your prayers even though you are not specific of what you really want from NITDA but you talked about e-learning, capacity building, and ICT infrastructure, we do all these as interventions and we will see what we can do now and those we can plan for next year.

