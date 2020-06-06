Nestle launches its Maggi Central, West Africa website

Kindly Share This Story:

Nestlé brand Maggi has launched a first-of-its-kind website in Central and West Africa, offering fresh new twists to well-known African dishes. It is also serving a second season of Yelo Pèppè – its popular online nutrition education drama series on next week.

According to the Business Executive Officer for Culinary at Nestle Central and West Africa, Dominique Allier, the brand’s latest launches are just a few of the innovative ways Maggi is meeting its consumers’ digital and nutritional appetites,while also contributing to Nestlé’s purpose of enhancing quality of life and a healthier future.

He said that the Maggi website, which provides over 40 African recipes on an easy-to-use platform, can help families cook balanced and nutritious meals, now that many of us are spending more time cooking at home. “Who isn’t stuck for new food ideas? Get some inspiration from the recipe of the day or with a twist section! There are recipes for kids, adventurous cooks, those who love a classic dish and time-saving one pot meals, all available in English and French”.

Allier said, “Maggi innovates once more by providing different variations of beloved African dishes that offer something for every food lover. We are proud to be the first region worldwide chosen to launch this unique Maggi website for Central and West Africa regions”.

Allier said that the new website, which was built in collaboration with top African chefs, expert nutritionists and local food influencers, provides helpful tips in some recipes on how to boost your iron intake and balance dishes.

In addition, Nutrition, Health and Wellness Manager for Nestlé Central and West Africa, Akua Kwakwa said, “As well as highlighting the importance of including nutritious diets in our daily lives with well-known family favourites; people across the globe now have easy access to traditional African recipes we know and love.

“For people who are more concerned about sodium, saturated fat and added sugars, the website features the unique ‘MyMenuIQ’ guide that illustrates how nutritionally-balanced each recipe is. The higher the score, the more balanced the meal is,” she added.

Second helping of Yelo Pèppèdrama is served!

