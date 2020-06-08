NERC: Power consumers to pay more for pre-paid meter

Kindly Share This Story:

…Cites exchange rate

By Chris Ochayi

Electricity consumers would pay more for the pre-paid meter as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has increased the price of the asset to N82,855.19 for three-phase and N44.896.16 for single-phase meters, respectively.

The development was contained in a memo signed by the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, Professor James Momoh, pegging the new price pursuant to section 19 (d) of the MAPs regulation.

Recall the stakeholders have decried the poor implementation of the Meter Asset Providers, MAPs, policy, but the regulatory body went ahead to alter the hitherto prices of N36,991 for single-phase and N67,055 for three-phase.

Prof. Momoh said, “In arriving at the approved unit costs, the commission has considered the recent changes in foreign exchange approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the applicable rate available to importers of meter component or fully assembled meters through investors and exporters’ forex window.”

But in the Key Performance Indicators, KPIs, rooted in the Performance Agreement, PA, for the DISCOs, the NERC, through the EPSRA Act of 2005 states that power utility companies are charged with the responsibility of metering consumers.

This is the basis for Sections 32 sub-section D, and Section 76 sub-section 2 of the Act, which aims to calculate tariffs to achieve the legislation on liberalisation.

And NERC to address the deficit, transferred the responsibility of meter acquisition to end-users with the introduction of MAPs policy, which third party investors into distribution subsector.

NERC record showed that, out of a total of 8, 310, 408 registered active electricity customers, only 3, 704, 302 (44.6 per cent) have been metered, which means that 55.4 percent of end-use customers are still on estimated billing.

However, there have been persistent public outcry over the inability of NERC and the 11 power Distribution Companies, DISCOs to provide basic infrastructure, including prepaid meters to customers, fiver years after the power sector privatisation.

