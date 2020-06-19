NEMA donates food items,mattresses to Abia IDPs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has donated relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, at Isu Community in Arochukwu council area of Abia State.

Presenting the items, Head of Operations, NEMA, Imo/Abia office, Owerri; Mr Evans Ugoh, explained that no amount of relief materials would be enough to cushion the effect of the sufferings of the Isu IDPs, and called for the quick resolution of the border conflict between the Community and their Utuma neighbours in Biase council area of Cross River State.

He added that the donation of relief materials were necessary to save lives, even as properties worth millions of Naira had been lost in the conflict.

Items donated to the community include; bags of rice, bags of beans, bags of garri , cartons of noodles, mattresses and buckets

The member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, Hon. Uko Nkole who is said to have attracted the relief materials, urged the National Boundary Commission, NBC, to delineate Isu- Utuma boundary to avert incessant clashes between the two communities.

In his words; ” Delineating the boundary between the two LGAs remains a way to find a permanent solution to the squabble, this flag off is a fallout of a motion I raised in the House of Representatives on the urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy soldiers to Isu boundary in Arochukwu LGA, Abia State to forestall further killings and restore peace and order in the area.

The struggle for peace in Isu Community is on course and Im pledging to follow it to a logical conclusion. I will continue to liaise with relevant bodies so as to put in place necessary steps and measures that will facilitate the process of delineating the boundaries by the National Boundary Commission.”

The Senator for Abia North zone, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, who was represented by Mrs Ola Kalu assured the Community that he will liaise with relevant ministries to find a lasting solution to the incessant boundary dispute between the two communities.

Also, Member representing Arochukwu state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly and Secretary of the Abia State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr Sunday Jackson, expressed hope that the donation of the relief materials would bring about lasting peace in the area.

Ukoha said; “The Abia State House of Assembly has taken several steps towards resolving the communal clash between the two communities which include setting up a committee and sending a delegation to Cross River State House of Assembly.”

Vanguard

