Ned Nwoko shares photo with family in newly acquired private jet

Ned Nwoko
Ned Nwoko with his family in the newly acquired private jet

 

 

 

Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer, Prince Ned Nwoko was recently spotted in a photo with members of his family inside his newly acquired machine. The picture was taken inside his private jet Falcon 7x with his Nollywood actress wife Regina Daniels and his children.

According to reports, Prince Ned always makes out time for the family every weekend to engage in sporting activities like swimming, lawn tennis, football, snooker etc. Prince Ned has imbibed the culture of family-get-together despite his busy schedule.

While waiting for an additional baby from his pretty Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko, it is worthy to note that the Nwoko family is the most popular and populous family in Anioma kingdom in Delta State.

