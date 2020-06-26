NDLEA arrests 245 suspects, seizes 5,020kg of Indian hemp in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 245 drug suspects have been arrested and 5,020 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa or Indian hemp were seized by Benue State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in the last one year.

The command also recovered from the suspects, three locally made pistols and one pump action gun with five of live ammunition.

The State Commander of the Agency, Mrs Florence Ezeonye made this known yesterday during a press briefing to mark this year’s United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the theme; ‘Better Knowledge for Better Care’.

According to her “the suspects comprised of 231 males and 14 females we seized 5,020kg of Cannabis Sativa. 385kg of Psychotropic substances and 62,254 millilitres of Codeine based syrups.

“One of our seizure worthy of mention happened on June 8, 2020, a truck loaded with 302 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 3,926kg from Edo State was intercepted in Makurdi. Another very outstanding seizure from Otukpo is 197 cartons of Codeine based syrup,” she added.

She noted that the Command had rehabilitated and counselled 108 clients some of whom came willingly while others were brought into the facility by families and friends.

Mrs Ezeonye noted that drug addiction was to a great extent a psychiatric illness which could change the brain and affect the normal hierarchy of needs and desires.

“There are situations where drug abusers abandoned spouses, school, work and other important responsibilities. They can exchange personal belongings such as wristwatches, cars, houses etc for drugs because their brains have been conditioned to prioritize drug use above other needs,” she said.

