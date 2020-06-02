NDEP donates N25m COVID-19 relief items in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc, NDEP, has donated N25 million worth of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic relief items to the Rivers State government as well as its host communities towards mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

Rivers State Government received a total of N15 million worth of items while NDEP subsidiary, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Ltd (NDPR)’s host communities of Ogbele, Oshiugbokor, Obumeze, Otari, Omaraka and Rumuekpe received a total of N10 million worth of items.

Among the items donated to Rivers State Government include Parameter Monitors (10″-12″), Infrared Body Temperature Guns, hand sanitizers, nose masks and oxygen concentrators.

READ ALSO:Joe Biden meets black leaders over death of George Floyd

For the host communities, the items comprised bags of rice and vegetable oil which were meant to support families in the six host communities.

According to the Managing Director of NDEP Plc, Dr. Layi Fatona, the company’s donation to the Rivers State government was to complement the various efforts being made by Governor Nyesom Wike’s Administration to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

“We believe that the battle to defeat COVID-19”, Dr.Fatona said, “is one that requires our collective support and commend the proactive steps your Administration has taken so far to protect lives in the State since the outbreak of the Pandemic.”

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, received the items for the State Government on behalf of the Governor and thanked NDEP for supporting the State Government in its quest to effectively mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on residents of Rivers State.

Kindly Share This Story: