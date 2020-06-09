NDDC: Transparency group wants Cairo Ojougboh to apologise over N50 billion allegation

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls for Buhari’s direct intervention

Apparently not satisfied that the forensic audit the Federal Government ordered on the accounts of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch is calling for President Mohammadu Buhari’s direct intervention in sanitizing the commission because “all previous aims at sanitizing the place have been frustrated by the system that benefits from it”.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by Jona Uket, the group’s head of communications, the group regretted that it was still sad news that the commission has failed to deliver and develop the Niger Delta area as an intervention group.

The Transparency group picked holes from a recent allegation by Cairo Ojougboh, NDDC’s Acting Executive Director, Projects for the Interim Management Committee that the commission on May 15 2019 paid N50 billion to some non-governmental organisations in one day. Uket said that Ojougboh’s allegation compelled them to investigate the matter and that they found it to be untrue, saying that such allegation was capable of misleading the public and asked the project director to apologise for what he called “honest mistake.”

Part of the statement read: “In our focus on public sector institutions that have been known for high-level corruption, our attention was drawn to a video where Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Acting Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, stated that the previous administration paid the sum of N50 billion Naira to some non-governmental organizations, in one day ( May 15, 2019).

As a transparency watchdog whose stand on issues of public concern and importance is anchored on facts, we conducted a private investigation into the allegations at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as well as other relevant Government establishments to ascertain the veracity of the claim and found it to be untrue and misplaced.

Our decision to engage in this fact-finding effort was informed by the outrageous amount mentioned in the allegation. Our check revealed that on the said date of May 15, 2019, on which the purported N50 billion was claimed to have been paid, only a total of N152.4 Million was paid to two different registered limited liability firms from the two accounts of the Commission and not NGOs as erroneously claimed by Dr. Ojougboh on Arise Television, Abuja.

The details and breakdown of the payment are outlined below. i. The sum of N31, 500, 000.00 with batch number 3493 was paid to a registered limited liability company for a development program in the region. ii. Another sum of N31,500,000.00 with batch number 3494 was paid to the same Company for a development program in the region. iii. The sum of N44,700,000.00 with batch number 3495 was paid to another firm for in-house training of staff the Commission iv.

Another sum of N44,700,000.00 with batch number 3496 was paid to the same firm for the same purpose as in item iii. Thus, making it a total of N152,400,000.00 only paid out on the date in question as against the alleged N50 billion Naira by the Acting EDP. These records are available at the relevant Government establishments and departments in the Commission for people to investigate and further probe further. It is, therefore, worrisome and embarrassing that the Acting EDP would appear on National Television with a broad audience to make such erroneous allegation without thoroughly and adequately cross-checking with available records

With available records and evidence to the contrary, we would like to believe Dr. Ojougboh made an honest mistake in his allegation and accordingly urge him and the IMC, to retract the misinformation to the public that the sum of N50 billion was paid to NGOs on May 15, 2019, which contradicts the Commission’s available and verifiable financial records on the said date.

If this false allegation is not retracted immediately and an apology tendered to the public, we shall consider it as intentional dissemination of false information to deliberately confuse and mislead the public from deeper and uglier issues within the Commission. We make bold to state that much of our findings in this regard are consistent with the allegations of another independent group, the Act for Positive Initiative (API) which was aired on Arise TV, Abuja.”

