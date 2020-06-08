NDDC Probe: Group challenges IMC to provide evidence against NASS members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

Concerned youths in Delta State under the auspices of Progressive Delta Youths (PDY) has challenged the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to make public the evidence of corruption linking members of the National Assembly to any form of fraud in the Commission.

The group described NDDC’s defense as schemes to frustrate their expected appearance before the National Assembly to clear themselves of several allegations of corruption leveled against them.

Reacting to the defense presented by the NDDC team to avoid appearing before the investigative probe panel of the National Assembly; the group’s Coordinator, Comrade Komeh Nathaniel in a statement described the IMC as the real enemies of the Niger Delta people.

In his words: “There have been several corruption allegations leveled against the IMC members; yet they have chosen to frustrate their appearance before the investigative probe panel of the National Assembly rather than to toe the noble path of clearing their names.

“A mere invitation to appear before an investigative probe panel for few days should have even been an opportunity for these people to prove their innocence if they do not have anything to hide.

“We challenge these people to immediately expose and report to the appropriate anti-corruption agencies any member of the National Assembly they claimed to have collected money for contracts that were never executed. Otherwise, these people should bury their heads in shame for making allegations they can’t substantiate”.

