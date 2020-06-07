NDDC: Niger Delta agitators back NASS over 40bn probe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Niger Delta agitators have thrown their weight behind the National Assembly’s decision to probe Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC over allegation of N40 billion misappropriation.

In a statement on Sunday made available to Journalists, the agitators also called for the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the Commission, alleging that it has mismanaged the fortunes of the agency.

The statement signed by John Duku of the Niger Delta Watchdogs and 12 other heads of different Niger Delta groups also supported the forensic audit of the Commission’s account.

The statement read: “We give our total support to the National Assembly for the planned probe of the NDDC’s Interim Management Committee for its alleged illegal and unapproved expenditure of a whopping sum of N40 billion within just three months. As far as we are concerned, this probe is completely different from the forensic audit of the Commission for the past 19 years of its existence. If the preceding leaderships of the Commission had embarked on this outrageous level of spending, the Commission which is even still hanging in the balance today would have been a history now. If there is any lawmaker who has any skeleton in the cupboard concerning the rot in the Commission, those who are flexing muscles now and trading words with the lawmakers, especially members of the IMC, should open up and let Nigerians know. But the probe of the N40billion must go on as planned.

“The forensic audit of the NDDC will be well applauded if it is allowed to be independently carried not minding whose ox is gored.

“We condemn the appointment of an Interim Management Committee to run the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during the period of its forensic audit, as we strongly believe, and is now observed, that this is an avenue for illegal funds transfer, contracts racketeering, and outright misappropriation of funds meant for the development of the region.

“We, therefore, call for the immediate dissolution of the Interim Committee and inauguration of an authentic and substantive Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission. Presently manned by five individuals, the Committee cannot operate on the mandate of the Commission and cannot satisfy the nine states making up the regional body since not all the states are represented on the Committee. We cannot, therefore, continue to keep silent and behave as if all is well with the Commission.”

The agitators also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a substantive National Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, saying it would curb the maladministration currently going on in the place.

“In the absence of a substantive Special Adviser/National Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, a similar rot/ level of corruption is being witnessed in the Amnesty Office. We, therefore, demand that the President should immediately appoint a new National Coordinator, on the recommendation of the National Security Adviser, to ensure that sanity returns to the establishment”, the statement stated.

