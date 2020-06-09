NDDC N40billion Probe: Detractors are wasting their time – Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate Tuesday lampooned those raising accusations and counter accusations on the probe into the alleged financial impropriety in Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC that led to the current probe investigation into the N40billion expended by Interim Management Committee, IMC of the Commission within the first three months of the year.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during plenary President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan issued a strong warning to those fighting against probe by the Senate.

Lawan who was responding to a fresh request for extension of time made by the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti North, said, “We wish the Committee a very successful exercise and urged it to remain focus as far as the planned investigation on finances of NDDC under the Interim Management Committee ( IMC) is concerned.

“The move by the Senate in this direction has generated a lot of controversies driven by vested interests.

“So many side attractions, detractions and disruptions pro or against the planned investigation are being carried out by people or groups of people

“Part of the distractions are series of write ups in the media by the vested groups almost on daily basis but unfortunately, all these cannot stop the Senate from forging ahead with an assignment backed by resolution and firmly within the ambit of its constitutional responsibilities.

“So, in their own interest, the earlier they stop the distractions the better, because our committee will forge ahead with the assignment.”

The Senate had on May 5th set up an Ad-hoc Committee to prove the alleged Financial Recklessness to the tune of N40 billion by the IMC of the NDDC.

The Six- Member Ad-hoc Committee with Senator Adetunmbi as Chairman was to carry out an holistic investigation on all issues relating to but not limited to the alleged misapplication and misappropriation of the sum of N4OBillion by the commission.

The Committee was then given four weeks to report back at Plenary. Speaking Tuesday during plenary, Senator Adetunbi made request for an extension of time.

His request was anchored on order 43 of the Senate standing rule, just as he complained that due to COVID-19 pandemic and attendant lockdowns, many of the Stakeholders invited by the Committee did not respond on time but gradually indicating interest of honouring invitations sent to them.

The Senator said that on the basis of the explanation, requested the Senate to grant the Committee additional six weeks to carry out the Investigation.

Adetunmbi said, “I am glad to inform you that just a few days ago, we started receiving the responses from these stakeholders that will provide information to the committee. Just a few days ago, the responses of these stakeholders started to come in for the first time last week. This week we will receive as much information that the committee will need to do it’s work.

“For this reason I will like to seek the indulgence of the senate for an extension of time to enable us to receive all the information and documents that we need for the committee to be able to do a thorough job that has been given to us.

“I would like to seek extension for six weeks.” In his ruling on the request, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said that six weeks was too long and cut it to four weeks.

Lawan after putting the request to voice votes and voted for by virtually all the Senators, made remarks bordering on admonition for those he described as detractors.

Recall that parts of the distractions trailing the planned investigation exercise, was allegation of witch Hunt levelled against the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly by the Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Kemebradikumo Pondei that the move was allegedly made to frustrate the ongoing forensic auditing being carried out there by the Presidency .

An allegation that did not go down well with the Senate and some federal lawmakers individually attacked.

The allegations and counter allegations worsened with approaches taken by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Chairman , Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi ( PDP Delta North) .

Both had in the past weeks been attacking each other through proxies.

While Senator Nwaoboshi through documents given to journalists, alleged that Akpabio collected contracts worth N500million from NDDC in 2017 without executing them despite receiving full payment, Akpabio on the other hand , fired back through the IMC by alleging that Nwaoboshi collected N3.6billion worth of contracts from the commission in 2016 without execution.

Vanguard

