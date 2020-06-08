Kindly Share This Story:

Niger Delta Peoples Forum, has Monday reacted to the statement credited to Obiaruko Christiane Ndukwe, founder and President of the Citizen Quest for Truth Initiative.

Ndukwe, according to the Nation said: “The reason for the probe of the IMC by the National Assembly on the surface can be attributed to an oversight function which is constitutional. But beyond the veil and just as the IMC has alleged, it is suspicious particularly when there is an ongoing probe of a 19-year period, since the creation of NDDC and suddenly, the Lawmakers in the National Assembly want to commence a probe.

“What is the rush in doing that? Which is more important now, the probe of a 19-year period or that of a 6-month period? I am surprised that these Lawmakers have given prominence to their own probe above that which the President has ordered.

“It’s not enough to hear from our Lawmakers, we must also hear out the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC, and the supervising Minister. Incidentally, the Minister and one member of the IMC are also members of the Senate and the House, respectively. If the IMC says they are being witch-hunted for not approving some suspicious and fraudulent payments for some Lawmakers, then, it is a serious matter and must be investigated. Who else can do that, if not the Forensic Auditors?

“It’s obvious that some persons want the Forensic Audit in principle but they do not want it in practice. I have been privileged to see some of the documents purportedly showing that there are demands for contracts not executed.

“The money is too huge to be ignored. Am surprised that the Niger Delta people and in fact, Nigerians are not lending their voices. It is clear that politics has blinded our ability to speak up against this deliberate rape of the economy through the NDDC. When a child is crying and pointing his finger at a particular direction, it’s either his mother or father is there or in most cases, a scary masquerade is in that place. In this case, the IMC has spotted a scary masquerade and that needs to be checked out…”

But in a riposte by the Niger Delta Peoples Forum, National Chairman, Chief Boma Ebiakpo, the group condemned Ndukwe’s opinion, saying that she and her cohorts can not derail the probe of the Interim Management Committee, (IMC).

The group insisted that the probe which is currently ongoing must continue, so as to unravel the mystery behind the alleged misappropriated N40 billion.

Bellow is the full statement of the group:

“Under the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) the National Assembly is empowered to oversight activities of the executive branch of government including all ministries, departments, and agencies. It is not a right that can be abridged or subsumed under the executive branch as the Ndukwes of this world have been made to believe.

“In particular, Section 88 (1) of the constitution (as amended), confers on the National Assembly the power to “direct or cause to be directed investigation into – (a) any matter or thing with respect to which it has power to make laws, and (b) the conduct of affairs of any person, authority, ministry or government department charged, or intended to be charged, with the duty of or responsibility for – (i) executing or administering laws enacted by National Assembly, and (ii) disbursing or administering moneys appropriated or to be appropriated by the National Assembly.” This is why the National Assembly has a responsibility to investigate the books of NDDC where IMC has been accused of misappropriating the sum of N40 billion.

“This is the crux of the matter and why people like Ndukwe must be challenged and exposed for what they stand for. Because she has been in the corridors of power doing public relations for too long, Ms Ndukwe and her group may need reminding that the investigation being carried out is in the natural line of duty of the National Assembly made up of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“Lest they get carried away with the lies being told, it is necessary to inform Nigerians that the investigation of the payments made by the IMC is not in conflict with the forensic audit canvassed by Niger Deltans and directed by the president. What Ndukwe and her cohorts are doing is to distort the object of the probe and get the National Assembly to let the illegal IMC continue to loot the NDDC without checks. We will not condone this and we urge the National Assembly to reject this cheap blackmail that the likes of Ndukwe have traded.

“The Ndukwe’s and her cohorts need to be reminded that several Niger Delta Groups, Communities and NGOs petitioned the National Assembly complaining about financial irregularities being carried out by the IMC of the NDDC. Consequently, both houses of the National Assembly resolved on 5th of May and set up committees to investigate the allegations.

“Shortly after the resolutions, precisely on the 8th of May, the Minister Godswill Akpabio issued a Press Release stating that he and the IMC welcomed the National Assembly probe and that they were looking forward to it to showcase how well they had performed.

“The next day, the IMC of the NDDC also welcomed and thanked the National Assembly for instituting the probe and stated that it will give them the opportunity to show how well they have performed.

“Nigerians were therefore surprised when subsequently IMC, Ndukwe and others started calling for a halt to the probe by the National Assembly.

“The IMC then raised allegations against certain members of the National Assembly who have subsequently granted interviews to debunk the IMC allegations. However, the IMC has been making these allegations against members of National Assembly in the press since November 2019.

“If the IMC is sure of its facts, why have they not reported the supposed “transgressions” of the National Assembly members to the EFCC or ICPC since the IMC has been in place? It is clear that IMC is not serious about these allegations hence their inability to make formal complaints to EFCC and ICPC. Instead they are resorting to use these unsubstantiated allegations to blackmail the national assembly members to see if their blackmail can achieve the suspension of the national assembly probe.

“It is important for Niger Deltans and Nigerians to know the identity of these characters who are all over the media masquerading as purveyors of truth when in fact they are what we call in local parlance political job men and women, hustlers.

“We recall that sometime in April this year she stated rather outrageously in an online medium owned by her, one pinnaclereport.com.ng, that the IMC is the best thing to happen to the NDDC in 20 years.

“However, knowing those who have stood on the side of the people in the NDDC states, neither Ndukwe nor her group have championed any cause to expose corruption in the past; they were not even in the vanguard of those who demanded a forensic audit of the Commission.

“Their preoccupation with protecting IMC is a recurrent theme in their press statements where they have moved from the ridiculous to the outrageous.

“In a publication in The Nation of May 7th 2020, Ndukwe and her group in an attempt to discredit the probe by the National Assembly had accused the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who is from Ondo State of being a contractor to the NDDC, a claim the lawmaker promptly refuted in widely published interviews, promising that “I can gladly inform Nigerians that these familiar tactics are only strengthening the lawmakers’ resolve to be detailed in this national assignment for the good of the larger majority.”

Nigerians should beware of IMC activists, who manufacture lies in their determination to derail the investigation into how N40 billion disappeared from the NDDC in just three months under the watch of the minister and the IMC.

“Ndukwe and her group are surprised “that the Senate would rather probe an organization already being probed by an arm of the same Government.” It is apparent that the likes of Ndukwe would prefer that we turn a blind eye to the fraud and questionable deals and wait perhaps for another 20 years to investigate what IMC is doing. This is the real reason Niger Deltans are looking up to the National Assembly to carry out an unbiased and fearless investigation on this matter.

As Senate President Ahmad Lawan stated when inaugurating the Senate Committee probing the IMC fraud at the NDDC, “We want to see a situation where the very limited resources that are appropriated for the Niger Delta Development Commission are prudently and transparently deployed for the development of the Niger Delta region. This is our mindset and we will not shy away from our responsibility at any time we feel a sense that that is not happening.”

“This is our position too and we will not be distracted by the puny interest of IMC media campaigners. The probe of the IMC by the National Assembly must take place. Rather than its proclivity to subterfuge, the IMC should prepare to face the National Assembly Committees probing its activities and give account of its stewardship.”

